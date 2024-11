Usa 2024: + 10, Trump mette alla sanità Kennedy jr, il ‘no vax’

Ap e altri media – Jury says defense contractor must pay $42 million over Abu Ghraib abuses – A federal jury found that a Virginia-based defense contractor shared responsibility with the U.S. Army for abusing detainees at notorius Abu Ghraib prison, west of Baghdad, awarding damages to three Iraqi men who said they were tortured there two decades ago. The verdict against CACI International marks the first time a civilian contractor has been held legally responsible for the inhumane treatment of detainees at the prison west of Baghdad.